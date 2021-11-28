Show You Care
Mild week ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A south and west component to the winds will keep us mild through the upcoming work week. Look for southwest winds to gust to 20 MPH at times on Monday and decreasing clouds, helping us warm to the low 50s for afternoon highs. Temperatures remain above-average through the week, continuing to top out in the upper-40s to mid-50s through Friday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. While the overall pattern remains dry, a few small sprinkle or flurry chances do try to mix in during some overnights. More meaningful precipitation is trying to work its way back into the forecast by the end of next weekend and into the following week along with a return to more near seasonal temperatures.

