Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Minnesota’s 23-13 win Saturday against Wisconsin, the Iowa football team is now headed to the Big Ten championship game.

After the Hawkeyes dropped their October meeting against the Badgers, Iowa knew they had to win their final four games and hope for Wisconsin loss to get back to the title game. With Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota, Iowa sits on top of the West Division with a 7-2 record.

Iowa is set to face Michigan who upset Ohio State on Saturday winning 42-27.

That matchup is set for Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M.

