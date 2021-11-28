Show You Care
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Initially called a touchdown, the call was reversed after review.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Minnesota’s 23-13 win Saturday against Wisconsin, the Iowa football team is now headed to the Big Ten championship game.

After the Hawkeyes dropped their October meeting against the Badgers, Iowa knew they had to win their final four games and hope for Wisconsin loss to get back to the title game. With Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota, Iowa sits on top of the West Division with a 7-2 record.

Iowa is set to face Michigan who upset Ohio State on Saturday winning 42-27.

That matchup is set for Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M.

