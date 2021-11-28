Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plenty of contenders from Eastern Iowa were in action at Kirkwood Community College.

Multiple top teams in the state moved to 2-0, but there’s a long way to go until the state tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines.

The final scores from all of Saturday’s games are below.

Williamsburg 64 - Clear Creek-Amana 52

Elkader Central 48 - Maquoketa Valley 43

Vinton-Shellsburg 52 - Marion 49

Iowa City West 60 - Algona Garrigan 50

Springville 88 - Nodaway Valley 53

Denver 65 - North Linn 64

Center Point-Urbana 59 - Benton Community 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 68 - Solon 54

