Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plenty of contenders from Eastern Iowa were in action at Kirkwood Community College.
Multiple top teams in the state moved to 2-0, but there’s a long way to go until the state tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines.
The final scores from all of Saturday’s games are below.
Williamsburg 64 - Clear Creek-Amana 52
Elkader Central 48 - Maquoketa Valley 43
Vinton-Shellsburg 52 - Marion 49
Iowa City West 60 - Algona Garrigan 50
Springville 88 - Nodaway Valley 53
Denver 65 - North Linn 64
Center Point-Urbana 59 - Benton Community 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 68 - Solon 54
