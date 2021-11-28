Show You Care
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse

The Coralville Fire Department's station.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a townhouse in Coralville caused a large amount of estimated damage, according to fire department officials.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, the Coralville Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a vehicle on fire at 924 23rd Avenue in Coralville. Officials arrived and observed flames and smoke coming from the attached garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 15 minutes. The blaze still caused around $120,000 in damage from smoke and flame, according to officials.

Residents inside the townhouse were able to escape without harm after their smoke detector went off.

Preliminary indications are that the cause of the fire was accidental, though fire department officials are still investigating the incident.

The Coralville Police Department, Iowa City Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

