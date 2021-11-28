Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars
Slick and icy spots on roadways are possible on Saturday morning, especially elevated surfaces...
Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history

Latest News

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Lots of sunshine with chillier temperatures.
Chillier to end the weekend, leading into a generally warmer week
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river