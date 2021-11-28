Show You Care
Chillier to end the weekend, leading into a generally warmer week

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chillier air is here to stay, for at least a day, as the ups and downs of late autumn continue.

Highs today only reach the upper 30s and low 40s with a bit of a breeze. A shift in winds to a southerly direction heralds the return of warmer air on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. By the end of the workweek, more 50s will be found for highs.

The overall picture is quiet for much of the week, with only a slight chance of showers in the south on Tuesday night. Toward the end of next weekend, a chance for rain or snow appears possible as temperatures turn colder.

