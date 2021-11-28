Show You Care
Barriere, E Washington top N Iowa 19-9 in FCS opener

Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Eric Barriere threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Eastern Washington defense continually came up with big plays in a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Eagles (10-2) advance to a second-round game on Friday night at conference rival Montana, the sixth-seed in the playoffs.

Barriere connected with Nolan Ulm for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Three times the Panthers stopped Eastern Washington on fourth down and out-gained the Eagles 423-412. Theo Day threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sam Schnee in the last minute of the second quarter to make it a 9-7 game.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

