Using seasonal squash in your favorite recipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the season for acorn and butternut squash. Whitney Hemmer has creative ways to add them to your favorite meals in today’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year. These nutrition-packed fruits offer a surplus of nutrients and are incredibly versatile. Winter squash are fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free, yet are rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants.

Try experimenting with your acorn or butternut squash by adding it to soup, pizza, lasagna or gratin. You can also roast, mash, bake, make squash fries or combine them with garlic, beans, and corn.

What about dessert? Winter squash can be baked with dried fruit and nuts or baked with sugar and topped with Greek yogurt and walnut halves.

Pumpkin Pie Acorn Squash

Makes 2 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 acorn squash

1 Tbsp. canola oil

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Dash of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut squash in half. Scrape out and discard seeds.

Place squash, cut side up, on a baking sheet, and brush with oil.

Sprinkle with sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

Bake for 45–55 minutes, or until squash is tender.

Nutrition information per serving: 167 calories; 7.3 g fat; 0.7 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 85.5 mg sodium; 27.2 g carbohydrate; 3.3 g fiber; 4.4 g sugar; 1.8 g protein.

Garlic Parmesan Butternut Squash

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 butternut squash

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. dried parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scrape out and discard seeds.

Peel squash, then cut into 1-inch cubes.

On a foil-lined baking sheet, toss squash with remaining ingredients.

Bake for 40–45 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition information per serving: 91 calories; 5.2 g fat; 1.6 g saturated fat; 5.5 mg cholesterol; 99 mg sodium; 9 g carbohydrate; 1.4 g fiber; 1.6 g sugar; 3.2 g protein.

