Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A disturbance passes by the area today, bringing a little bit of light precipitation early on Saturday.

Expect cloudiness with the some light sprinkles or showers or flurries possible. With temperatures near or below freezing in many cases, this could cause some slick roadways early on. Fortunately, the precipitation is moving at about 50 to 55 mph, so it will exit the area by between 7 and 9 a.m. Until it does, and until temperatures cross that freezing mark, use caution while driving this morning.

Then, more sun by afternoon warms us up a bit, but also stronger northwest winds toward mid-afternoon into evening. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday turns colder, temporarily, before temperatures bounce back for Monday. Highs in the upper 40s to as warm as the mid 50s will be likely through the week.

At this point, no major storm systems appear likely to affect the area despite a drop in highs back to the 30s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists
No. 17 Iowa’s rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss
No. 17 Iowa’s rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss

Latest News

Slick roads are quite possible this morning.
First Alert Forecast
Winds pick up through Saturday with gusts back into the 30 MPH range by Saturday afternoon once...
Warm but gusty again Saturday
Winds pick up through Saturday with gusts back into the 30 MPH range by Saturday afternoon once...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Less wind today, back to the 30s this afternoon