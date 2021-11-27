Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A disturbance passes by the area today, bringing a little bit of light precipitation early on Saturday.

Expect cloudiness with the some light sprinkles or showers or flurries possible. With temperatures near or below freezing in many cases, this could cause some slick roadways early on. Fortunately, the precipitation is moving at about 50 to 55 mph, so it will exit the area by between 7 and 9 a.m. Until it does, and until temperatures cross that freezing mark, use caution while driving this morning.

Then, more sun by afternoon warms us up a bit, but also stronger northwest winds toward mid-afternoon into evening. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday turns colder, temporarily, before temperatures bounce back for Monday. Highs in the upper 40s to as warm as the mid 50s will be likely through the week.

At this point, no major storm systems appear likely to affect the area despite a drop in highs back to the 30s by next weekend.

