Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shoppers fill the Czech Village for Small Business Saturday

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Small business Saturday emphasizes the importance of keeping your holiday spending local.

Lisa Brislawn, the owner of The Funky Zebra, says it is reassuring to see the support for the community, not just one Saturday, but year-round.

“it’s very important to support small business because this whole area is pretty much small business. And so if people didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be here. So we just really appreciate everybody coming out today,” said Brislawn.

Many stores, including The Funky Zebra, ran special sales to help bring shoppers through the doors.

Czech Village, which is home to many small businesses, was packed for the Saturday event.

“People have commented on how vibrant Czech villages becoming and that’s all because of small businesses locating down here and being supported by local community,” said Anne Armitage, Owner of Moss Plant Shop.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars

Latest News

Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
Santa arrives at Lindale Mall
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Orville Wright pilots the Wright Flyer for first sustained controlled airplane flight as Wilbur...
Panel OKs bid to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop
Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year.
Using seasonal squash in your favorite recipes