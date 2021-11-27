Shoppers fill the Czech Village for Small Business Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Small business Saturday emphasizes the importance of keeping your holiday spending local.

Lisa Brislawn, the owner of The Funky Zebra, says it is reassuring to see the support for the community, not just one Saturday, but year-round.

“it’s very important to support small business because this whole area is pretty much small business. And so if people didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be here. So we just really appreciate everybody coming out today,” said Brislawn.

Many stores, including The Funky Zebra, ran special sales to help bring shoppers through the doors.

Czech Village, which is home to many small businesses, was packed for the Saturday event.

“People have commented on how vibrant Czech villages becoming and that’s all because of small businesses locating down here and being supported by local community,” said Anne Armitage, Owner of Moss Plant Shop.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.