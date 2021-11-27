Show You Care
Santa arrives at Lindale Mall

Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Santa made his way back to the Lindale Mall for the holiday season.

Mall general manager, Becky Eckley, says the mall is thrilled to have the special guest back for the holidays.

“We are just always so excited to have Santas arrival, it means so much to the community,” said Eckley.

Santa will be at the mall up until Christmas Eve on December 24th.

For a detailed list of times that you can visit Santa and holiday events at the mall click here.

