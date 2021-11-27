Kennedy Mall in Dubuque seeing much busier Black Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy Mall opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and since then, it has been a busy morning at Merle Norman Cosmetics.

”It has been steady all morning,” Angie Crosby Williams, the store’s owner, said. “I have been doing a lot of makeovers, people in buying their cosmetics, I have also done several ear piercings this morning already.”

Crosby Williams has had her store in the mall for 15 years. Last year she was disappointed to see a slower turnout on Black Friday, but that was not the case this year.

”People seem to be in great spirits and out and about and shopping, so that is good,” Crosby Williams said. “It is nice to see traffic in the mall.”

It was not just her store that saw customers coming in and out all morning; it was a trend all around the mall.

”It has been a crazy day,” Khi Shireman, the mall’s marketing director, said. “We have been so busy, we gave out all of our swag bags.”

Those “swag bags” went to the first 100 customers in line when the mall opened.

Shireman said she has heard from many shoppers who said they feel more comfortable going out and shopping in person this year. This time last year, Dubuque County was seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases with no vaccines in sight yet.

”There is no comparison,” Shireman said. “This year we are definitely feeling the spirit is back, the spirit of holiday, Christmas and everything in between.”

Staff at Purpose Nutrition decided to take advantage of the increase in traffic to hold their grand opening today. The shop is the latest addition to Kennedy Mall.

”At first it was a little nerve-wracking, but as soon as it started happening we knew exactly what to do,” Madison Keck, who works at the store, said, regarding opening the shop on Black Friday.

