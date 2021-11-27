Show You Care
Iowa routs Portland State behind a stellar performance from Keegan Murray

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes improved to 6-0 after a dominating win against Portland State.

Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in points with 23 and tied Filip Rebraca with nine rebounds.

The Hawkeyes played solid defense as well, holding the Vikings to just 30.7% shooting from the field and 14.8% shooting from three-point range.

Patrick McCaffery and Kris Murray poured in 14 and 13 points respectively.

Iowa’s next game is in against the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia is 5-2 on the season.

