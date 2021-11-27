Show You Care
Hall is catalyst for Iowa State’s 48-14 romp over TCU

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs from TCU safety Nook Bradford, left, during a 39-yard...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs from TCU safety Nook Bradford, left, during a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns in Iowa State’s win over Texas Christian and set an FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Hall ran 39 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70).

Hall, a junior who could be a high pick in next spring’s NFL draft, added to his dominance against TCU with an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, putting Iowa State ahead 34-7.

