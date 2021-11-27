Show You Care
Green scores 35, Northern Iowa tops No. 16 St. Bonaventure

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) shoots a three point basket as St. Bonaventure guard Dominick...
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) shoots a three point basket as St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) guards him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)(Bryan Bennett | AP)
By JONAH BRONSTEIN
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) - AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure.

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019.

Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15.

He matched his career high for scoring. Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure, which lost for the first time this season.

