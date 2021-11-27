Cold front brings us back to reality

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front passes through during the remainder of our Saturday which will lead to an increase in winds and a decrease in temperatures. Overnight lows cool to the mid 20s with highs on Sunday topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s – near seasonal for late November. We could see brief periods of 20-30 MPH gusts on Sunday, but winds don’t appear to be quite the concern they have been as of recent. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday to become mostly cloudy overnight into Modnay. Southerly winds and clearing skies Monday will put us back on the warm side of things with highs rebounding to the lower 50s. The week ahead looks fairly mild with afternoon highs 5-15° above average and a mix of sun and clouds.

