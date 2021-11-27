Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold front brings us back to reality

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front passes through during the remainder of our Saturday which will lead to an increase in winds and a decrease in temperatures. Overnight lows cool to the mid 20s with highs on Sunday topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s – near seasonal for late November. We could see brief periods of 20-30 MPH gusts on Sunday, but winds don’t appear to be quite the concern they have been as of recent. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday to become mostly cloudy overnight into Modnay. Southerly winds and clearing skies Monday will put us back on the warm side of things with highs rebounding to the lower 50s. The week ahead looks fairly mild with afternoon highs 5-15° above average and a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars

Latest News

Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday to become mostly cloudy overnight into Modnay.
First Alert Forecast
Slick roads are quite possible this morning.
First Alert Forecast
Slick and icy spots on roadways are possible on Saturday morning, especially elevated surfaces...
Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday
Winds pick up through Saturday with gusts back into the 30 MPH range by Saturday afternoon once...
Warm but gusty again Saturday