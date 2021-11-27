Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are concerned about the amount of guns being stolen from cars. Chief Jerman told us people aren’t only leaving their guns in their cars, they’re leaving them in there unlocked. That’s making this crime very easy for thieves.

So far this year, 45 guns have been stolen from cars, that’s up from 42 last year. The guns were taken in 35 different incidents, and 24 of those times the vehicle was left unlocked.

Chief Jerman said those gun owners need to be more responsible.

”We have to change the mindset, we have to change the culture of people who think it’s okay to leave a deadly weapon unsecured in a vehicle,” he explained.

It’s not just guns being stolen from unlocked cars, Chief Jerman said lately there’s been an uptick in cars themselves being taken too.

”As the weather gets colder, general practice people will leave their cars outside in the driveway or in front of the house warming up. And again we urge, we recommend very strongly that people don’t leave their cars unattended,” he told us.

