Warm but gusty again Saturday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight as a low pressure system passes by to our north. Because of this, a few folks could see a spotty sprinkle or flurry early Saturday morning, but this chance is very low. Winds pick up through Saturday with gusts back into the 30 MPH range by Saturday afternoon once again. This means we will likely reach our high temperatures around lunch time, cooling through the rest of the day. Into Sunday, it will be cooler again but we rebound quickly next week, back to the upper 40s and low 50s for many days. Rain and snow chances are still hard to come by. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

A chilly start to the holiday shopping season