Victim of Muscatine apartment fire helps give Thanksgiving meals to neighbors

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Each year the Salvation Army prepares Thanksgiving food to serve to the community, but this year, along with the traditional feast, the organization has had a special calling.

Along with feeding the community as a whole, the organization is giving Thanksgiving meals to-go to victims of the fire that caused a mass evacuation at The Towers Apartments complex in Muscatine Sunday.

Many Towers residents are still staying in the Super 8 and AmericInn Motels in Muscatine awaiting to move back into their homes. It was a huge hit for residents to be displaced before the holiday.

“It was kind of crazy and it was just outrageous,” said Adam McCloskey about the evacuation. McCloskey, who is currently staying at the AmericInn, was told his entire apartment has been lost and he will have to move elsewhere.

The inability to move back in marks his potential for homelessness. “I don’t want to go to a homeless shelter,” said McCloskey.

Despite the dire possibilities, McCloskey was still out on Thanksgiving in high spirits as he helped hand out meals to his neighbors, also being displaced at the AmericInn.

“It’s awesome. I love helping people out,” McCloskey said, “I love to encourage them and I’m really, really thankful I’m here today because if I weren’t here today, I’d have nowhere to go.”

Lieutenant Greg Bock of the Salvation Army says the community of Muscatine has responded to the fire’s aftermath in a big way, donating clothing, food and funds to help victims who have been displaced.

“The heart of the community is huge,” said Bock.

Bock says through the city’s help and through a grant given by the Salvation Army’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, the possibility of any residents becoming homeless is unlikely.

“We will have a couple more thousand dollars to spend to put people up through the Thanksgiving weekend,” said Bock.

The Salvation Army says that they are unsure of when Towers residents will be able to move back into their homes, but it’s likely they will be displaced into next week.

In the meantime they are relying on prayers and donations to get by.

To donate, call the Salvation Army at 563-263-8272 or drop off donations at their location in Muscatine on 1000 Oregon Street.

