Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street...
Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids temporarily diverted after crash injuring one
Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce - and we're not...
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Some students are in Iowa are feeling the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage.
Iowa school districts make changes due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

Those planning to visit an area urgent care clinic may have to wait longer.
Patients at urgent cares experiencing longer wait times
Scientists in South Africa have identified a new, potentially more dangerous variant of COVID-19.
Scientists in South Africa identify new COVID-19 variant
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Some indigenous people observed a National Day of Mourning at Plymouth Rock, Mass., on...
National Day of Mourning observed at Plymouth Rock