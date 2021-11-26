Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting

Show You Care
Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fight at Cedar Rapids’ Lindale Mall caused scary moments Friday afternoon as unfounded reports of an active shooter situation circulated on social media.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the mall shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. Police said information was being shared about an active shooter situation that proved to be false. Police said several people were detained following a physical altercation.

Six people were charged with disorderly conduct. No other information has been released.

