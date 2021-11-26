Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a rollover crash in Waverly early on Thanksgiving Day.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the crash happened in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Waverly police said they found a vehicle on the side of the road surrounded by debris, and the occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.

Officials have not released additional information in this incident. It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street...
Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids temporarily diverted after crash injuring one
Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce - and we're not...
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Some students are in Iowa are feeling the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage.
Iowa school districts make changes due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

A mile-long holiday light display is coming to the West Overlook Campground in Iowa City this...
Eastern Iowa holiday light displays open to the public
Non-profits in Iowa are struggling to keep up due to the labor shortage.
Iowa nonprofits struggling amid labor shortage
Doctors say sweet potatoes may have more health benefits than originally thought.
Doctors: Sweet potatoes may have more health benefits than originally thought
At least two eastern Iowa holiday light displays are now open to the public.
Eastern Iowa holiday light displays open to the public