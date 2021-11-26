One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a rollover crash in Waverly early on Thanksgiving Day.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the crash happened in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Waverly police said they found a vehicle on the side of the road surrounded by debris, and the occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.

Officials have not released additional information in this incident. It remains under investigation.

