Marion road closure starts on Tuesday(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alburnett Road just north of Oak Ridge Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

During the duration of the closure, a detour will be set up. Northbound traffic will be directed west on E Robins Road, North on C Avenue, and East on Echo Hill Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Echo Hill Road, south on C Avenue, and east on E Robins Road.

Echo Hill Elementary and Haxel Point Intermediate schools will be accessible from the west and north sides, while Oak Ridge Middle school traffic will have to approach from the south.

Officials say that the goal is to have the road fully reopened and fixed by December 6th, 2021.

