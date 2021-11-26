Less wind today, back to the 30s this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly to mostly cloudy sky is likely for your Friday as the wind turns back around from the south. Highs this afternoon should hit the mid-upper 30s in most areas. Tonight into tomorrow morning a system passes by to our north, which places nearly all precipitation just outside of our area. As the warm front passes by in the morning, there may be an isolated shower or flurry, but the chance of this is very low. The wind (again) is what you’ll notice the most as we’ll probably have 30+ mph gusts for the afternoon as the cold front pushes through. Highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s tomorrow, cooling to the upper 30s for Sunday as the northwest wind continues. Next week continues to look dry and quiet. Have a good weekend!

