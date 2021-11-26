Iowa State prepares to honor a special senior class

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State fans have a lot to be thankful for, including the 23 senior that will be honored on Friday.

When the Cyclones suit up against TCU it could be the last time at Jack Trice Stadium for seniors Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar and Mike Rose.

Head Coach Matt Campbell, with the help of this senior class, went from winning three games in 2016 to being national contenders.

“It’ll be emotional for me because every step of the way this group has had elite courage (and an) elite standard of excellence,” Campbell said. “What they’re leaving behind is a blueprint on a place where everybody said to couldn’t be done and they’ve proven over the last five years that it can be done. I’m forever indebted and forever grateful for what these guys have done.”

