Iowa nonprofits struggling amid labor shortage

By WOI
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Nonprofits in Iowa are struggling to keep up due to the labor shortage.

Many say this is due to the pandemic.

Community Support Advocates is a nonprofit in Des Moines.

It serves nearly 2,000 people and families struggling with mental health or mental disabilities.

But these days, it says it’s seeing fewer and fewer applicants.

A new survey shows nearly half of non-profit employees say they plan to find new jobs for profit.

“We have really seen an impact probably in the last two months with the workforce,” said Christina Smith, president and CEO of Community Support Advocates. “Industry-wide, it’s almost like, post-pandemic, that kind of great resignation is hitting our industry really hard.”

CSA says it wants to find new ways to incentivize people.

“This work is so critical and the staff are so amazing,” Smith said. “We need to find ways to encourage young people to see this as their career.”

She says she believes the pandemic forced people to re-evaluate their finances and careers, causing them to leave their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

