Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City fire crews find occupant extinguishing fire with garden hose

Garden hose
Garden hose(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 7:15, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 410 Upland Avenue.

Crews arrived less than four minutes after being dispatched and found the occupant of the home extinguishing a fire on the outside of the home with a garden hose.

Responders confirmed that the fire was out and had not spread inside the home. Damage to the residence is estimated at $10,000.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street...
Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids temporarily diverted after crash injuring one
Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce - and we're not...
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on...
Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison
One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
No. 17 Iowa’s rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2012 file photo, the floor of...
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points
Marion road closure starts on Tuesday
Marion road closure starts on Tuesday