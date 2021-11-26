Iowa City fire crews find occupant extinguishing fire with garden hose

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 7:15, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 410 Upland Avenue.

Crews arrived less than four minutes after being dispatched and found the occupant of the home extinguishing a fire on the outside of the home with a garden hose.

Responders confirmed that the fire was out and had not spread inside the home. Damage to the residence is estimated at $10,000.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

