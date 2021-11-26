Eastern Iowa holiday light displays open to the public

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two eastern Iowa holiday light displays are now open to the public.

People in the Iowa City area can drive through the “Holiday Lights at the Lake” at the West Overlook Campground.

It opened at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will open every day until New Year’s Eve.

It’s $10 a car with proceeds going to the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County. Larger vehicles cost $20-$50 depending on the vehicle. And on Wednesdays, people can walk through the light display for $5.

Reflections in the Park in Dubuque is also now open.

It’s $12 per vehicle and benefits Hillcrest Family Services.

Reflections in the Park runs until Jan. 2.

On Saturday, Waterloo Lights The Night will kick off its holiday season.

Experience Waterloo and Mainstreet Waterloo will host the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festivities include a downtown tree lighting and a firework display.

