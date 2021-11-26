Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other.

She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street...
Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids temporarily diverted after crash injuring one
Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce - and we're not...
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on...
Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison
One dead in rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be