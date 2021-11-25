Windy and chilly Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Thanksgiving! Plan on a cold and windy one with highs only into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will make it feel colder with wind chills into the single digits and teens. This afternoon, the wind will slowly start to back off, then become light tonight. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on some clouds around with highs well into the 30s. This weekend, a system generally looks to pass by just to our north, though it’s not impossible for that front to generate an isolated shower here or there on Saturday morning. Otherwise, plan on wind to increase again Saturday night into Sunday morning, cooling us into the upper 30s for highs Sunday afternoon. Next week continues to look dry and quiet around here with most days into the 40s. 50s can’t be ruled out on some days, either. Have a great day!

