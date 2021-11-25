Show You Care
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

By CNN
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Here’s some Thanksgiving trivia for you.

Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle, and an air bubble to form at the top.

That way, when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum.

Then, the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

Some bad news, however, is if you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

