Waterloo Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving meals

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The salvation army passed out 200 warm and ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals to Black Hawk county community members.

The meals included items like turkey, mashed, potatoes, and festive table decorations.

Corps officer Major Martin Thies says it’s difficult to describe how giving back to the community on a holiday feels.

“If we could truly describe that, well, then I would be a different person. So I think everyone knows, it’s a good feeling to know that God’s used you in a powerful way to bless other people,” said Thies.

How you can volunteer with the salvation army this holiday season click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.