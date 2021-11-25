US Marine from Waterloo receives award for saving child

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A U.S. Marine Sergeant and Waterloo-native received a medal Wednesday for saving a child he found struggling to stay above rising water levels in a drainage canal earlier this year.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Ubbelohde received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

Ubbelohde was reportedly on his morning commute on June 28 when we saw the child in a drainage canal that was filling with water.

He went into the canal, got the child out, and remained with the child until emergency services arrived. The child was reportedly uninjured and safely reunited with his family.

Sgt. Ubbelohde is a geospatial intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW).

