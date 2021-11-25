Show You Care
US Marine from Waterloo receives award for saving child

U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Ubbelohde, a geospatial intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine...
U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Ubbelohde, a geospatial intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), poses for a photo following an award ceremony in which he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2021. During his morning commute June 28, 2021, Ubbelohde saw a child struggling in a drainage canal as it was filling with water. He descended into the drainage canal and retrieved the child, fearing the child was in danger. Ubbelohde remained with the child until emergency services arrived. Due to the courageous actions of Ubbelohde, the child was unharmed and safely reunited with his family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauren Salmon)(Lance Cpl. Lauren Salmon | 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A U.S. Marine Sergeant and Waterloo-native received a medal Wednesday for saving a child he found struggling to stay above rising water levels in a drainage canal earlier this year.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Ubbelohde received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

Ubbelohde was reportedly on his morning commute on June 28 when we saw the child in a drainage canal that was filling with water.

He went into the canal, got the child out, and remained with the child until emergency services arrived. The child was reportedly uninjured and safely reunited with his family.

Sgt. Ubbelohde is a geospatial intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW).

Caption

