Urbandale clinic accidentally gives double dose of vaccine to children

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - MercyOne in Urbandale has confirmed that children were accidentally given double doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last Saturday.

10 micrograms is the correct dosage for children 12 and under, but the clinic administered 20 micrograms to each kid.

The side effects are still minor, including sore arm, mild fever, headache, and fatigue, but may be more pronounced.

MercyOne says that they are taking the proper steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.