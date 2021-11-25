Show You Care
Urbandale clinic accidentally gives double dose of vaccine to children

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 is now available in pharmacies, and public health...
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 is now available in pharmacies, and public health departments.(WCTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - MercyOne in Urbandale has confirmed that children were accidentally given double doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last Saturday.

10 micrograms is the correct dosage for children 12 and under, but the clinic administered 20 micrograms to each kid.

The side effects are still minor, including sore arm, mild fever, headache, and fatigue, but may be more pronounced.

MercyOne says that they are taking the proper steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

