Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids diverted after crash injuring one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street Southwest after a crash that left one person with serious injuries early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened after 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle rear ended a semi truck on Highway 30.

Traffic will be diverted onto Edgewood Road SW for the foreseeable future while officers investigate the crash.

No additional details have been released at this time.

IOWA DOT: Between IA 922; US 151 and I-380 (Cedar Rapids). The road is blocked due to a crash. (Iowa DOT)

