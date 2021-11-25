Show You Care
Students rave about Linn-Mar Venture Academics first semester

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar high school is wrapping up the first semester of its Venture Academics program.

The project-based learning program encourages students to think outside the four walls of their classroom and apply the materials learned to real-world careers and objectives.

“I think our students are really growing in ways that only authentic experience can provide,” said Program Director, Mark Hutcheson.

The students can choose from a strand, which each course topic is referred to as, and connect with professionals in the community.

The topics include history, earth science, graphic design, and more. The school is interested in continuing to add new programs for students in the future.

Students say these interactive courses have opened them up to a new way of learning.

“Before I took the class, I didn’t really enjoy her science, but now I do because it’s just taught in a fun environment. That makes sense. And it’s really easy to retain the information. So it makes it fun,” said Kelsey Infanger, Freshman Venture Academics Students.

The partnership coordinator for the program says this creates a more inclusive learning environment for students who may struggle in the traditional classroom setting.

“We’ve seen this meet so many needs, I mean, like you referenced with testing for students that maybe get anxious about tests. And this is more of a mode where they’re doing the project work. And that’s, that’s showing their level of proficiency,” said Elyssa Mcdowell, partnership coordinator.

The new courses have gotten students to start considering their future.

“Even if science and learning about geography isn’t like your most favorite thing in the world it is still teaching you skills that you’ll use in any job that you choose to pursue,” said Katelyn Castor, a Freshman venture academics student.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

