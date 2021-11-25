Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say they're looking for the people who crashed a stolen vehicle near Blairs...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Cedar Rapids, damaging railroad tracks
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on...
Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison
Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Elberon, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
House in Tama County engulfed in flames
John Deere's non-union workers will see increased wages.
John Deere raises wages for non-union workers

Latest News

FILE - Supporters of Native Americans pause following a prayer during the 38th National Day of...
Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’
The wind will make it feel colder, with wind chills into the single digits and teens.
Windy and chilly Thanksgiving
Students rave about Linn-Mar Venture Academics first semester
Have you ever noticed ocean spray cranberry sauce labels are upside down? The company says this...
Why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The Salvation Army is giving out free, traditional Thanksgiving meals today in Waterloo.
Salvation Army giving out free Thanksgiving meals in Waterloo