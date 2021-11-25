Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history

WASHINGTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a way for Michael Huston of Wellman to fill his love for Civil War history turned into efforts to preserve Washington County history.

Huston purchased a CDV card of a Washington County soldier who served in Company C; a group of about 100 soldiers all in Washington County. His wife’s great-great-great-grandfather served in Company C.

“I realized that the name they pasted to it had a number associated with it and believed it was part of a larger collection,” he said.

Huston contacted the seller who lived in Virginia and learned the picture was one of many she was selling one by one. They were part of a collage of Company C pictures assembled by John W. Morton. Morton also served on Company C along with Huston’s distant in-law. Huston said Morton wished to share the stories of those he served alongside. He paid what he said were thousands of dollars for the complete set.

“It was weeks or days away from being lost and disassembled,” Huston said.

After doing some restoration and donating a printing of the piece to the Washington County Historical Society, Huston’s focus shifted to preserving history for another 150-years and continuing Morton’s work of telling the stories of those who served on Company C.

“I plan on researching and learning as much as I can about their stories,” he said. “They’re not all different than us.”

