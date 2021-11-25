Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say they're looking for the people who crashed a stolen vehicle near Blairs...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Cedar Rapids, damaging railroad tracks
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on...
Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison
Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Elberon, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
House in Tama County engulfed in flames
John Deere's non-union workers will see increased wages.
John Deere raises wages for non-union workers

Latest News

Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Turkey
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Ubbelohde, a geospatial intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine...
Marine from Waterloo, Iowa, awarded for saving child
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings