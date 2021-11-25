Show You Care
Iowa school districts make changes due to bus driver shortage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Some students in Iowa are feeling the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage.

The Johnston School district consolidated bus routes from 60-53 to keep services going. But now some students are getting home or to school as much as 30 minutes late.

The Waukee district also decreased the number of routes. They’re also trying to change who qualifies for bus rides.

“We may have to extend that walk zone out where we don’t allow students to be bussed. And students would be encouraged to walk to school, bike to school,” Kirk said.

Both districts are also offering more incentives to get more bus drivers behind the wheel.

