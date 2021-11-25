Show You Care
A chilly start to the holiday shopping season

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds calm this evening and clouds continue to decrease, both of which will contribute to quickly falling temperatures tonight. Look for lows to be in the mid-teens early Friday morning with wind chills in the single digits, so bundle up if you’ll be standing in lines outside for deals! Friday afternoon warms a bit more than Thanksgiving, topping out in the upper 30s to around 40. Temperatures continue to rebound into Small Business Saturday with highs in the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Most of us continue to keep the dry weather going, but an isolated few could squeak out a sprinkle or two on Saturday as a system skirts by to our north. Look for an even more mild week next week with highs into the upper 40s and even low 50s possible.

