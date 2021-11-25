Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Shots fired incident near Indian Creek Elementary in Marion
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Cedar Rapids police say they're looking for the people who crashed a stolen vehicle near Blairs...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Cedar Rapids, damaging railroad tracks
Cody Adkins
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with July shooting
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Early Childhood Iowa in Linn County looks at how lack of childcare directly impacts workforce
Early Childhood Iowa in Linn County looks at how lack of childcare directly impacts workforce
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer