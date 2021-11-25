Cedar Rapids man nearly done visiting all 131 division I college football stadiums in America

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clark Humble, known as the college football super fan, is attempting to watch games in all 131 division one stadiums in six years. His journey is almost complete

Clark will wrap up his journey at LSU this weekend for his 131st and final stop. It’s been a wild ride.

“I try to go see three games on a weekend. It’s one on Friday and two on Saturday. Or often times it’s a Thursday, Friday game and two Saturday,” Humble said. “I tried to cluster them to keep the expenses low. I’m willing to drive and I can get by on very little sleep over the weekends. I catch up on Sunday and Monday.”

Road trips seem like nothing anymore for Humble. He once went to Huntington, West Virginia to see Marshall on a Friday, then went to Starkville, Mississippi for a noon kickoff, followed by Oxford later that night.”

“16,010 miles in 48 hours and three college football games!”

Clark is hoping to make the Guinness book of world records for most games in one year. He’s got plenty of stories to share from his journey,

“I went to the Palouse, Washington State. They were beating UCLA 49-17 with four minutes left in the third quarter. UCLA wins on the last play the game 67-63. That is the most somber walk back to the car I have ever experienced.”

Although he has enjoyed them all, he does have one favorite stadium.

“The one that Touched me the most when I walk through the gates was actually Notre Dame,” Humble said. “Thinking of all the history and all The things that of happened there. The stadium is largely preserved in the same way that it was going all those historic great things happened.”

There’s no question about his favorite tradition: the wave at his alma mater.

“Really speaks to who we are as Iowans and are values. It is talked about everywhere else that I go. Everybody else knows about it. That is one of the things that they can’t copy. Is unique to us that we gave to the rest of the college football world.”

It should be an emotional weekend at LSU with the 131 stadium tour complete.

“I actually didn’t do this to get my face on TV or anything else. I have done this for me, to see America, to see 131 fan bases support their teams,” Humble said. “When I flip on a game on TV now: I’ve been there.”

“I was actually asked a couple weeks ago ‘what’s next?’” Humble said. “Many people were suggesting round two. My wife wasn’t quite so keen on that idea!”

