Biden administration to resume ‘Remain in Mexico’ border policy

(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s administration will resume the “Remain in Mexico” border policy next week, according to a senior administration official.

The Trump-era policy forces migrants, who aren’t Mexican, to remain in that country until they have court dates in the U.S.

Biden had terminated the strategy, but a judge says his administration did so improperly.

That judge is forcing the policy to resume, at least for now.

