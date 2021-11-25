Show You Care
Biden administration to resume ‘Remain in Mexico’ border policy

Biden administration expected to restart 'Remain in Mexico' policy next week.
Biden administration expected to restart 'Remain in Mexico' policy next week.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s administration will resume the “Remain in Mexico” border policy next week, according to a senior administration official.

The Trump-era policy forces migrants, who aren’t Mexican, to remain in that country until they have court dates in the U.S.

Biden had terminated the strategy, but a judge says his administration did so improperly.

That judge is forcing the policy to resume, at least for now.

