Biden administration to resume ‘Remain in Mexico’ border policy
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s administration will resume the “Remain in Mexico” border policy next week, according to a senior administration official.
The Trump-era policy forces migrants, who aren’t Mexican, to remain in that country until they have court dates in the U.S.
Biden had terminated the strategy, but a judge says his administration did so improperly.
That judge is forcing the policy to resume, at least for now.
