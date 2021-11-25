Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says she is thankful for justice, but says the murder convictions of the men who cornered and killed her son won’t bring him back.

Wanda Cooper-Jones told The Associated Press that she plans a quiet Thanksgiving just with immediate family because she is still away from home in Brunswick, Georgia, where she spent the past six weeks at the trial of her son’s killers.

Cooper-Jones says they may have pork chops and butterbeans, Ahmaud Arbery’s favorite meal.

The men who killed Arbery all face life sentences and a federal hate crimes trial next year.

