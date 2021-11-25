Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

Tears streak down the cheek of Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones after the jury...
Tears streak down the cheek of Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says she is thankful for justice, but says the murder convictions of the men who cornered and killed her son won’t bring him back.

Wanda Cooper-Jones told The Associated Press that she plans a quiet Thanksgiving just with immediate family because she is still away from home in Brunswick, Georgia, where she spent the past six weeks at the trial of her son’s killers.

Cooper-Jones says they may have pork chops and butterbeans, Ahmaud Arbery’s favorite meal.

The men who killed Arbery all face life sentences and a federal hate crimes trial next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say they're looking for the people who crashed a stolen vehicle near Blairs...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Cedar Rapids, damaging railroad tracks
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on...
Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison
Cedar Rapids police have shut down Highway 30 eastbound between Edgewood Road and 6th Street...
Traffic on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids temporarily diverted after crash injuring one
Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Elberon, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
House in Tama County engulfed in flames

Latest News

Patients should expect longer wait times are area urgent cares.
Patients should expect longer waits at area urgent cares
Jocelyn Ragusin hugs her mother, who arrived at Denver International Airport from Rapid City,...
Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Waterloo Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving meals
A slow drive down Highway 30 this morning brought a family's home to a new community.
Family moves home from Fairfax to Cedar Rapids