Windy and chilly for Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Thanksgiving holiday will be a blustery this year. Gusty winds will only pick up through the evening as a cold front advances in to the area from the northwest. Look for gusts up to 35 MPH at times tonight and into Thursday. Temperatures fall into the low 20s by Thursday morning with wind chills down in into the teens for most of the morning hours. At the warmest part of the day, it will likely only feel like we warm to around 20 degrees as gusty winds continue. Any early morning shoppers on Friday will want to bundle up as lows dip into the middle teens. Rain and snow chances remain slim throughout the 9-day. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

