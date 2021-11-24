Waterloo man pleads not guilty to child pornography

Show You Care
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges connected to an international investigation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports a federal grand jury charged 31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Olson pleaded not guilty Thursday. He’s currently jailed. The indictment alleges Olson had images of a child under age 12 between 2019 and 2020.

Undercover Australian police took over a man’s account in 2019 and received images of child abuse from hundreds of people.

Australian police found Olson’s email in the mix and sent findings to U.S. authorities.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

