Waterloo man found passed out at gas station with gun, drugs to spend nearly 10 years in prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than nine years in prison for unlawfully possessing three firearms.

In a news release, officials said 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on June 22.

Officials said evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed Alibegic was found passed out in his vehicle at a Waterloo gas station in October 2020. Police said they found a loaded, stolen gun next to him, and a pill bottle containing methamphetamine, fentanyl and alprazolam.

Additionally, police searched Alibegic’s home and found two more firearms, with his DNA on them.

Police say Alibegic has a lengthy criminal history, including an 2018 incident in which he fired a weapon at a group of people. One of the bullets reportedly hit a home, passing through a living room where children were present.

A judge sentenced Alibegic to 110 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release to follow the prison term.

