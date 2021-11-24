Show You Care
Traffic warning for Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk

Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot in 2019
Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot in 2019(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday the annual Turkey Trot 5/k Run/Walk will commence from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

The following streets will be closed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm for the event:

  • 3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street to 5th Street     
  • 1st Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue        
  • 4th Avenue SE from 1st Street to 3rd Street        
  • 2nd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 12th Avenue      
  • 3rd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue 
  • 12th Avenue SE from 2nd Street SE to C Street SW   
  • C Street SW from 12th Avenue to 1st Street

A “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be also enforced on those streets.

