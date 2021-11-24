Traffic warning for Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday the annual Turkey Trot 5/k Run/Walk will commence from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.
The following streets will be closed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm for the event:
- 3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street to 5th Street
- 1st Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue
- 4th Avenue SE from 1st Street to 3rd Street
- 2nd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 12th Avenue
- 3rd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue
- 12th Avenue SE from 2nd Street SE to C Street SW
- C Street SW from 12th Avenue to 1st Street
A “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be also enforced on those streets.
