Traffic warning for Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday the annual Turkey Trot 5/k Run/Walk will commence from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

The following streets will be closed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm for the event:

3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street to 5th Street

1st Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue

4th Avenue SE from 1st Street to 3rd Street

2nd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 12th Avenue

3rd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue

12th Avenue SE from 2nd Street SE to C Street SW

C Street SW from 12th Avenue to 1st Street

A “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be also enforced on those streets.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.