Stolen vehicle crashed in Cedar Rapids, damaging railroad tracks

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say they’re looking for the people who crashed a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Officials said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of the northbound ramp from I-380 to Blairs Ferry Road.

Police said the vehicle was speeding while exiting the interstate. That’s when it crashed, rolled and stopped at the railroad tracks.

Police said multiple people were inside the vehicle at the time, but they ran away by the time officers arrived.

There are no reports of anyone hurt, but there is damage to the railroad tracks.

